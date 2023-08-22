Satellite Images Capture The Extent Of Flooding In California After Storm

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Support your source for local news!

The resort town of Palm Springs and surrounding desert cities east of Los Angeles received some 3 inches of rain.

The area typically sees roughly 5 inches a year.

Take a look at the images.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.