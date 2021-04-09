Race In LA: Trying To Find Shelter From Anti-Asian Hate When Nowhere Feels Safe
Last summer, Yiming Amy Hua sold her condo in Van Nuys and moved to Koreatown, "to a quaint apartment with high ceilings and an abundance of light."
She had all sorts of good reasons for moving, but there was one she told very few people about: She thought she would feel safer in Koreatown.
Hua, who was born in China and raised in Canada, writes for Race In LA about how after the 2016 election, she began experiencing more instances of overt racism in her old Valley neighborhood, "like having 'Go home, chinky!' shouted at me by angry men in trucks in nearby Sherman Oaks."
Then came the pandemic and the accompanying political rhetoric, and things got worse.
It felt like the anti-Asian sentiment was growing, and I didn't want to be cornered by racism. So when it came time to decide where I wanted to call my new home, I wanted to be near other Asian people — safety in numbers, I thought.
