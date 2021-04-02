Support for LAist comes from
Race In LA: 'What Am I?' I'm Just A Pretty Little Girl

By LAist Staff
Published Apr 2, 2021 7:00 AM
60621ae769a7c600091a0adf-eight.jpg
Leilani at around age three with her mother, early 1960s. (Courtesy of Leilani Burrell-White)
It was not easy growing up as the child of a Black father and white mother in Los Angeles in the 1960s, as Leilani Burrell-White did, hearing uncomfortable questions and comments.

Decades later, as a grown woman in college studying human development, she was asked to create a "persona doll," a creative and therapeutic tool that allows one to convey a story in a non-threatening and safe way.

Burrell-White created "Zola," a persona doll with a story based on that of her own childhood self. Written in a child's voice from that era, "Zola" expresses the frustrations that she felt:

"Mommy, today, somebody asked me 'what am I?' My mommy said, "The next time they ask you that, you tell them, 'I'm just a pretty little girl.'"

Well, the next time it happened, I did just what my mommy said. When somebody asked me "What are you?" I said, "I'm just a pretty little girl."

Then they said to me, "No, not that. I mean, are you Black or are you pink?" And I said, "I don't know, I'm just a pretty little girl."

Burrell-White, who works with children and teens, writes for
Race In LA about how "Zola" has stuck with her throughout the years, and shares the story that she wrote.

READ THE ESSAY:

