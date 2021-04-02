Race In LA: 'What Am I?' I'm Just A Pretty Little Girl

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

It was not easy growing up as the child of a Black father and white mother in Los Angeles in the 1960s, as Leilani Burrell-White did, hearing uncomfortable questions and comments.

Decades later, as a grown woman in college studying human development, she was asked to create a "persona doll," a creative and therapeutic tool that allows one to convey a story in a non-threatening and safe way.

Burrell-White created "Zola," a persona doll with a story based on that of her own childhood self. Written in a child's voice from that era, "Zola" expresses the frustrations that she felt:

"Mommy, today, somebody asked me 'what am I?' My mommy said, "The next time they ask you that, you tell them, 'I'm just a pretty little girl.'"



Well, the next time it happened, I did just what my mommy said. When somebody asked me "What are you?" I said, "I'm just a pretty little girl."



Then they said to me, "No, not that. I mean, are you Black or are you pink?" And I said, "I don't know, I'm just a pretty little girl."





Burrell-White, who works with children and teens, writes for Race In LA about how "Zola" has stuck with her throughout the years, and shares the story that she wrote.

