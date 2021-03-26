Race In LA: Please Don't Depict My Community As COVID-19 'Trauma Porn'

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color in Los Angles County. Latinos have been hit especially hard — even as the local winter "surge" ebbs, Latino COVID-19 patients in the county continue to die at nearly three times the rate of their white counterparts.

All this has been widely covered by media outlets. In the emergency room of one local hospital, a young Salvadoran American physician has spent months treating and communicating with critically ill and dying Latino patients. Dr. Oswaldo Hasbún Avalos also has been thinking about how patients like his are portrayed in their must vulnerable moments.

He writes in his essay for Race In LA:

"In my experience, even consent for medical treatment is not as simple as a 'yes' response."





Fully understanding the limitations to consent for this vulnerable population, seeing media images of patients in such a critical distressed state makes me deeply uncomfortable.



Can these patients or their families truly understand what they are consenting to?



... Regardless of good intentions, the photographer's lens yields little more than what some refer to as "trauma porn" — a misguided activism that does not benefit the subject in any tangible way.





Which gives him pause when he sees images of sick and dying patients who may not completely understand the language or the system:

