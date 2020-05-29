Power Your Quarantine Baking With SoCal-Grown Flour And Grains

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost every baking and culinary enterprise in Southern California to evolve — sometimes for the better.



In late March, with supermarkets selling out of commercially available flours, many producers of organic flour and other heritage grains started seeing a surge in customers.



"Our situation changed dramatically overnight," says Sherry Mandell, manager of Tehachapi Grain Project. "The upside is people now realize that flour is grown by a farmer, and there are local farmers that are filling the gaps and helping create this local infrastructure for real food."



Will those converts stick around? Roe Sie, founder of Silver Lake store the King's Roost, thinks so. The flavor of these grains is more complex, he says, and, "The quality of California-grown grains and locally sourced flour is way fresher."



