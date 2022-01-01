Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Over a blue background bordered by a blue line with white hand-drawn stars, a large logo is featured that reads The Ballot Is Long, A Voter Game Plan Course.
(Dan Carino / LAist)

Sign up for our election prep course

We’re here to explain some of the most complicated items on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Ballot Is Long is a course that takes place over email to help you make an informed vote that aligns with your personal preferences. Whatever your political views are – this email guide series is for you!

How does it work?

Over this five day course, we’ll deliver a bit of info to your inbox each morning. Each course is written as a quick read , making it a perfect way to start your day. The course is geared toward L.A. County voters, but may be useful for anyone. We explain the ins and out of several key issues, and walk you through what to consider in candidates and complex ballot measures as you decide how to vote.

What’s in it?

Each email will cover one particularly confusing part of the ballot. Here’s our “curriculum”.

  • Day 1: How To Choose Between Two Democrats
  • Day 2: Voting On Judges, Explained
  • Day 3: How to Make a Smart Vote on Water
  • Day 4: Legalized Sports Betting 101
  • Day 5: The Ins And Outs of L.A.’s Two Housing Measures
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor