Listen Live: Karen Bass Will Be Sworn In Today Making History As First Woman Elected LA Mayor

Our newsroom will have live coverage of Mayor-elect Karen Bass's Inauguration today starting at 12:45 pm. on 89.3 KPCC. Austin Cross and Julia Paskin will host the coverage, and Frank Stoltze, our civics and democracy reporter, will be at LA Live to provide commentary from the inauguration.

The backstory: Bass beat businessman Rick Caruso by nearly 10 percentage points in the Nov. 8 election. Turnout — at 44% — was the highest it had been for a mayoral election since 1993.

What's the inauguration schedule? Doors open at LA Live at 11 a.m. The mayor-elect will give an inaugural address and then Vice President Kamala Harris will administer the oath of office. Also scheduled: poems by Amanda Gorman and Sophie Szew; performances by Mary Mary, the Hamilton High School Chamber Choir and remarks from other leaders.

Why it matters: The official first day for Bass and new city council members is Monday. Their terms mark historic changes for L.A. and come after a series of ethics scandals at City Hall — which remains in turmoil following the leaked tape exposing racism and bigotry by three members.

