More Than 4 Million Drivers Expected On Southern California Roads For Thanksgiving Holiday

A record number of drivers are expected on Southern California roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Four and a half million folks are projected to travel, the most since the club began tracking numbers in 2000. AAA Spokesman Doug Shupe offered advice for travelers.

“Give yourself extra time to get to your destination so you don't feel that need to speed,” Shupe said. “Know that there's going to be other people, a lot of other people, on the freeways with you. Be patient, be kind.”

Beyond safe trekking tips, he also said that people should be mindful of their car’s condition, checking your tires, battery and fluid levels, especially if you are headed to cold climates.

“If you are taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, it is so important that you know what the weather conditions are not only at your destination, but along the way,” he said. “You want to also inspect your vehicle to make sure it's in good working order.”

Above the pavement, the airways are expected to be busy, too. Airports predict passenger levels to return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 2-hundred-thousand people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport every day through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to airport officials.