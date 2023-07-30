Meet The Newly-Discovered Millipede Named After Los Angeles

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

There's something lurking beneath Los Angeles soil. It's pale, alien-like, and the size of a paper clip.

Meet the Los Angeles Thread Millipede, a newly discovered species native to Southern California. Its scientific name: Illacme socal.

Four years ago, naturalists Cedric Lee and his colleague James Bailey were searching for a rare type of slug at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park.

They found something with 486 more legs.

Illacme socal spends its entire life underground. With its 486 legs, small thin body, I. socal is an expert at burrowing. We recorded the first ever video of this millipede species moving underground. We found behaviors that appear to facilitate underground locomotion. pic.twitter.com/wNmnhK6ktT — Millipede Lab (@apheloria) June 21, 2023

“I’d never seen a millipede that looked like that, so I kind of knew it was special,” said Lee, a PhD student at UC Berkeley studying centipedes.

Lee and Bailey uploaded a picture of the arthropod to the citizen science app iNaturalist. Then, they teamed up with researcher Paul Marek from Virginia to confirm the millipede was a new species using DNA sequencing.

Their findings were published in the journal Zookeys earlier this spring.

Despite their namesake, millipedes rarely have a thousand legs; most species have under 100, Lee says. The first ‘true millipede’ – with 1,306 legs – was discovered in 2020.

LA’s new neighbor joins over 200 millipede species and subspecies in California, and 7,000 worldwide .

According to Lee, there could be plenty more LA millipedes out there. But it's hard to find them, since they burrow deep underground and only come up during significant rainfall.

These little guys do the dirty work so you don’t have to.

“They’re detritivores, so they break down organic materials like dead leaves and recycle nutrients back into the environment,” Lee said.

He encourages nature goers to upload photos of curious wildlife to citizen science apps.

One day, they may have an arthropod discovery story of their own.