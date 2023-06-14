Mayor Bass Wants To House 17,000 Angelenos. She’s 80% Of The Way There.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass promised to house 17,000 unhoused Angelenos by the end of her first year in office. This week she shared a progress update: 14,381 people have been housed since her term began in December. That puts her about 80% of the way toward her goal.

Some caveats: About 70% of these people were housed through temporary housing programs like Inside Safe and tiny homes. The 14,381 number reflects the number of people who have been placed into housing since December 2022, not the total number of unhoused people in housing. It also does not reflect people who have left a housing program — data that LAist has requested and the Bass administration has promised to collect and make public.

A big jump: These numbers mark a significant increase from the mayor’s last update in March for her first 100 days in office. At that time, she said only 3,873 people had been housed. This week she said that number from March was an undercount because they did not include several temporary housing or voucher programs in that calculation.

Go deeper: See the numbers for yourself in our Promise Tracker.

