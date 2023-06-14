Support for LAist comes from
News

Mayor Bass Wants To House 17,000 Angelenos. She’s 80% Of The Way There.

By  Brianna Lee
Published Jun 14, 2023 4:19 PM
Karen Bass, a Black woman who appears to be in her 50s or 60s, stands behind a clear podium. She is smiling and gesturing with her hands. She wears a red suit with a white shirt, a silver necklace and glasses. Her hair is cut short and she wears red lipstick. Behind her, people holding signs reading "Karen Bass" can be seen.
Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass speaks on stage at the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Election Night party held at the Palladium in Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
Topline:

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass promised to house 17,000 unhoused Angelenos by the end of her first year in office. This week she shared a progress update: 14,381 people have been housed since her term began in December. That puts her about 80% of the way toward her goal.

Some caveats: About 70% of these people were housed through temporary housing programs like Inside Safe and tiny homes. The 14,381 number reflects the number of people who have been placed into housing since December 2022, not the total number of unhoused people in housing. It also does not reflect people who have left a housing program — data that LAist has requested and the Bass administration has promised to collect and make public.

A big jump: These numbers mark a significant increase from the mayor’s last update in March for her first 100 days in office. At that time, she said only 3,873 people had been housed. This week she said that number from March was an undercount because they did not include several temporary housing or voucher programs in that calculation.

Go deeper: See the numbers for yourself in our Promise Tracker.

