Marine Mammal Care Centers Are Trying To Save Sick Sea Lions Appearing On Our Beaches

Topline:

The Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro is working save the sick sea lions flooding into their facility who are suffering from what’s likely domoic acid toxicosis, the result of a toxic algal bloom. But they’re limited in what they can do.



Early symptoms: Domoic acid attacks the brains and hearts of the sea lions, which often arrive disoriented and lethargic, experiencing recurring seizures, which the care center can treat with anticonvulsants. They also offer blended herring for the animals that struggle to eat whole fish.

If things go well: As the domoic acid flushes from their bodies, the sea lions should stop convulsing, be able to eat and gain weight, and get a lot of their energy back before being released into the wild.

A turn for the worse: Sometimes the damage to their bodies is too great, they stop eating and have to be euthanized.