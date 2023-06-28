Marine Mammal Care Centers Are Trying To Save Sick Sea Lions Appearing On Our Beaches
Topline:
The Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro is working save the sick sea lions flooding into their facility who are suffering from what’s likely domoic acid toxicosis, the result of a toxic algal bloom. But they’re limited in what they can do.
Early symptoms: Domoic acid attacks the brains and hearts of the sea lions, which often arrive disoriented and lethargic, experiencing recurring seizures, which the care center can treat with anticonvulsants. They also offer blended herring for the animals that struggle to eat whole fish.
If things go well: As the domoic acid flushes from their bodies, the sea lions should stop convulsing, be able to eat and gain weight, and get a lot of their energy back before being released into the wild.
A turn for the worse: Sometimes the damage to their bodies is too great, they stop eating and have to be euthanized.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.