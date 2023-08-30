Major Fire Burning In Downtown LA
Topline:
A major fire has been burning in Downtown L.A.'s Fashion District since just before 6 a.m.
What we know so far
Firefighters are working to contain a fire in a two-story commercial building on 11th and Los Angeles streets. The LAFD reports heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.
The LAFD says the incident commander on scene has "withdrawn companies and transitioned to defensive mode," attacking the fire from the exterior.
LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange says there are no reported injuries, adding that the textile building is structurally compromised.
"We see some walls starting to buckle," Prange said.
Los Angeles Street was closed to traffic from Olympic Boulevard to Pico Boulevard.
About 120 firefighters are on scene. We'll keep you updated on their progress.
