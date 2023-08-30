Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Major Fire Burning In Downtown LA

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Updated Aug 30, 2023 8:44 AM
Published Aug 30, 2023 6:57 AM
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

A major fire has been burning in Downtown L.A.'s Fashion District since just before 6 a.m.

What we know so far
Firefighters are working to contain a fire in a two-story commercial building on 11th and Los Angeles streets. The LAFD reports heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.

The LAFD says the incident commander on scene has "withdrawn companies and transitioned to defensive mode," attacking the fire from the exterior.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange says there are no reported injuries, adding that the textile building is structurally compromised.

"We see some walls starting to buckle," Prange said.

Los Angeles Street was closed to traffic from Olympic Boulevard to Pico Boulevard.

About 120 firefighters are on scene. We'll keep you updated on their progress.

Most Read
Best of LAist