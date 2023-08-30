Major Fire Burning In Downtown LA

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

A major fire has been burning in Downtown L.A.'s Fashion District since just before 6 a.m.



What we know so far

Firefighters are working to contain a fire in a two-story commercial building on 11th and Los Angeles streets. The LAFD reports heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.

The LAFD says the incident commander on scene has "withdrawn companies and transitioned to defensive mode," attacking the fire from the exterior.

LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange says there are no reported injuries, adding that the textile building is structurally compromised.

"We see some walls starting to buckle," Prange said.

Los Angeles Street was closed to traffic from Olympic Boulevard to Pico Boulevard.

About 120 firefighters are on scene. We'll keep you updated on their progress.

