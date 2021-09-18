LA Area Feels 4.3 Magnitude Quake Centered In Carson

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted the L.A. area Friday night at around 8 p.m.

The quake was centered in Carson and was first reported at magnitude 4.4 and later was scaled down, according to the USGS website.

Dr. Lucy Jones, the preeminent seismologist, said on Twitter that the quake was centered just north of the epicenter of the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, which was measured at magnitude 6.4 and caused extensive damage throughout the city and in surrounding communities.

Still waiting for the "moment magnitude" (most accurate) for tonight's earthquake in Carson. Current estimate is M4.4. Location is just north of the 1933 Long Beach zone. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 18, 2021

There were no immediate reports of damage from tonight's quake.