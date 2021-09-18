Support for LAist comes from
LA Area Feels 4.3 Magnitude Quake Centered In Carson

By LAist Staff
Published Sep 17, 2021 8:32 PM
A map of the Los Angeles region depicting the impact of an earthquake on September 17.
A 4.3 quake struck Carson and was felt throughout L.A. on Sept. 17.
(Courtesy of USGS)
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted the L.A. area Friday night at around 8 p.m.

The quake was centered in Carson and was first reported at magnitude 4.4 and later was scaled down, according to the USGS website.

Dr. Lucy Jones, the preeminent seismologist, said on Twitter that the quake was centered just north of the epicenter of the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, which was measured at magnitude 6.4 and caused extensive damage throughout the city and in surrounding communities.

There were no immediate reports of damage from tonight's quake.

What are you curious about when it comes to earthquakes? What questions do you have about how to survive the Big One?

