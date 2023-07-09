Support for LAist comes from
News

Landslide Forces Evacuation Of 12 Homes In Rolling Hills

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jul 9, 2023 2:08 PM
Topline:

Twelve homes were evacuated at Rolling Hills Estates on Saturday afternoon following a landslide. No one was hurt.

The backstory: L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn says the county fire department ordered the evacuation to "ensure the evacuated homes are secure." Hahn, who was on the scene Saturday night, described some of the structures as "physically leaning."

What's next: No word on what caused the landslide. Hahn tweeted Sunday saying that there's currently no plan to expand the evacuation order beyond the 12 impacted homes.

