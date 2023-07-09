Landslide Forces Evacuation Of 12 Homes In Rolling Hills
Topline:
Twelve homes were evacuated at Rolling Hills Estates on Saturday afternoon following a landslide. No one was hurt.
The backstory: L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn says the county fire department ordered the evacuation to "ensure the evacuated homes are secure." Hahn, who was on the scene Saturday night, described some of the structures as "physically leaning."
Update: Significant land movement overnight has completely destroyed the homes along a canyon on Peartree Lane here in Rolling Hills Estates.— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) July 9, 2023
This is just devastating for these residents. My office is ready to offer any assistance we can provide to these families and the city. https://t.co/84gQ0eB9RF pic.twitter.com/eG8oO03oAS
What's next: No word on what caused the landslide. Hahn tweeted Sunday saying that there's currently no plan to expand the evacuation order beyond the 12 impacted homes.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.