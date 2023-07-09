Landslide Forces Evacuation Of 12 Homes In Rolling Hills

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Twelve homes were evacuated at Rolling Hills Estates on Saturday afternoon following a landslide. No one was hurt.

The backstory: L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn says the county fire department ordered the evacuation to "ensure the evacuated homes are secure." Hahn, who was on the scene Saturday night, described some of the structures as "physically leaning."

Update: Significant land movement overnight has completely destroyed the homes along a canyon on Peartree Lane here in Rolling Hills Estates.



This is just devastating for these residents. My office is ready to offer any assistance we can provide to these families and the city. https://t.co/84gQ0eB9RF pic.twitter.com/eG8oO03oAS — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) July 9, 2023

What's next: No word on what caused the landslide. Hahn tweeted Sunday saying that there's currently no plan to expand the evacuation order beyond the 12 impacted homes.