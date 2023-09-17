LA Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed In Patrol Car Near Palmdale Station

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy was shot and killed Saturday while on duty in his patrol car near the Palmdale Sheriff Station.

Authorities said a member of the public found Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, unconscious in his vehicle and alerted Sheriff personnel at the station around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Clickunbroomer's colleagues took him to Antelope Valley Medical Center where was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. His flag-draped body was taken from the hospital to a waiting coroner's van hours after the shooting. Dozens of uniformed deputies saluted and members of the public stood silently in watch.



What authorities are saying

At a Saturday press conference, Sheriff Robert Luna asked for the public's help to find the person responsible.

"We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He's a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street," Luna said.

Luna said Clickunbroomer was found in his patrol car on Sierra Highway near Ave. Q in Palmdale.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

Investigators have not determined a motive. Luna says he believes the deputy was targeted.

"He didn't deserve this," Luna said Saturday. "He wore a uniform, just like you see other L.A. County deputies serve, or wear, or don, driving in a police car — and he was murdered tonight."

About Clickunbroomer

Officials said Clickunbroomer came from a law enforcement family and was the third generation to serve the department. He'd been stationed in Palmdale since July 2019 and had served as a field training officer for 18 months.

At Saturday's press conference, Luna said that Clickunbroomer had just gotten engaged "about four days ago."

About the investigation

Luna says homicide investigators are reviewing footage from a surveillance camera that may have captured the shooting.

"A lot of times when we do these press conferences there's always questions about policing, and there should be," Luna said. "But what I want to relay to our community is that our deputy left his family tonight to serve his community. Think about that for a second — laid it all on the line to serve us. He didn't deserve this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or anonymously give information through the Crimestoppers website.

Reactions from public officials

Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave @LASDHQ deputy’s life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fiancé, his fellow officers & the community at large. There are a lot of unanswered questions – including who committed this heinous and… pic.twitter.com/QaYlw1QjoV — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) September 17, 2023

There are no adequate words to express my deep sadness over the senseless tragedy the family, friends and partners of Deputy Clinkunbroomer suffered last night. We stand in solidarity with our partners of the @LASDHQ as they mourn this horrific loss. https://t.co/4rCsKglZfF — OC Sheriff Don Barnes (@OCSheriffBarnes) September 17, 2023

An @LASDHQ Deputy was brutally killed in a horrific ambush this evening. Our hearts ache for the fallen deputy's loved ones and colleagues.



We stand united with LASD, grieving the loss of a dedicated life committed to safeguarding Los Angeles County. pic.twitter.com/NHb7iSoWke — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 17, 2023