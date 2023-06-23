Support for LAist comes from
Metro Driver Stabbed In Venice, Small Business Barriers in LA & Standing 4 Black Girls

By  Susanne Whatley  and Tyler Wayne
Published Jun 23, 2023 7:18 AM
Metro Driver Stabbed In Venice, Small Business Barriers in LA & Standing 4 Black Girls
The top headlines this morning from the LAist newsroom.

Today's headlines:

  • LA Metro driver is stabbed, the second such attack in a month.
  • A new directive from L.A.'s Mayor aims to boost small businesses.
  • A coalition of groups advocating for Black gender justice speaks out against violence Black women face.

