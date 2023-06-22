Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

LA Metro Calls for In-House Police, Constituents Defend Councilman Curren Price, Toxic Algae Kills Wildlife

By  Libby Rainey  and Nick Roman
Published Jun 22, 2023 4:41 PM
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
The L.A. Report
7:30
7:30
L.A. Metro Calls for In-House Police, Constituents Defend Councilman Curren Price, Toxic Algae Kills Wildlife in SoCal
Your afternoon headlines from the LAist newsroom.

Top headlines:

Most Read
Best of LAist