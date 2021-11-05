LA Marathon 2021: Here Are All The Street And Freeway Closures This Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

If you're trying to get around town this Sunday during the L.A. Marathon, you may want to think ahead.

Angelenos can expect to navigate multiple road and freeway ramp closures along the 26.2 mile route starting from 4 a.m. Saturday, with some that could last as long as 5 p.m.

Making it tougher to get around are additional freeway closures in the downtown L.A. area starting at 10 p.m. tonight lasting until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to ongoing construction at the 6th Street Bridge Replacement Project in Boyle Heights.

The race will kick off at its usual starting point at Dodger Stadium, and in between, runners and wheelchair racers will hit the pavement through downtown L.A., Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and back to Century City.

But unlike last time, the marathon's finish line won't be at the Santa Monica Pier. Instead, participants will wind up doing their finishing kicks in Century City.

Streets on the early parts of the course will start to reopen around midday once all participants pass through, and the race officials have given the all-clear on those roadways.

Echo Park/ Downtown Street Closures

Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard; Sunset Boulevard from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street; Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street.



Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street; Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and Spring Street from College Street to First Street.



First Street from Hope Street to San Pedro Street; Los Angeles Street from Temple Street to Fifth Street; Fourth Street from Los Angeles Street to Main Street; Main Street from Fifth Street to Temple Street; Third Street from San Pedro Street to Hill Street; and Hill Street from Fourth Street to Temple Street.



First Street from San Pedro Street to Hope Street; and Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Second Street.



Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard; Edgeware Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.



Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard; Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue.

Hollywood/West LA Street Closures

Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard. The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:



Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.



San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue; Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive.



Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard; Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive; South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive; Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard; Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.



Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue; San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue.

Freeway Closures

Removal of falsework underneath the former Sixth Street Bridge in Boyle Heights will bring a full closure to 2.5 miles of the 101 Freeway. The shutdown begins where the 101 and the 10 freeway intersect, stretching to the 5, 10 and 101 freeway interchange in downtown L.A. The city of L.A. has mapped out detour routes for motorists hitting the area this weekend.

Farther north on the 101 Freeway most ramps starting from Hill St./Stadium Way to Hollywood Blvd. will be closed due to the marathon and will reopen as the marathon heads towards completion. In West L.A. on the southbound 405 Freeway, the Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard ramps will be closed later in the day.

You can check with the L.A. Department of Transportation for street closure updates.