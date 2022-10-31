How To Build A Día De Los Muertos Altar
Carbs don't count in the afterlife. On Nov. 1 and 2, many in Southern California, Mexico, and across Latin America celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead.
Loved ones who have died are remembered and honored through various celebrations. Families gather at graveyards with strolling musicians, faces are painted, sugar skulls are decorated and altars are built. These altars are part of a ritual that dates back more than 3,500 years, to a time long before the conquistadors arrived in the New World.
Modern-day versions of the altars are sometimes simple, sometimes elaborate — but they almost always include ofrendas, a collection of the deceased's favorite things, along with touches of humor.
Ofrendas are often divided among three tiers:
- The top level features images of the lost loved one and/or photos of saints.
- The second tier is filled with favorite food items. There's pan de muerto, pan dulce, candy, cereal, liquor and more.
- The bottom tier is the most practical. This is where items like candles, towels and water are left so that the loved one can refresh during their visit.
We asked artist Kathy Cano-Murillo, also known as Crafty Chica, to share her tips for building a Day of the Dead altar.
"The way you design your altar for Día de los Muertos is totally up to you; it can be serious or playful," she said. "However, remember you are making it in honor of a loved one, so think about what they liked, what they miss from this earth."
Every altar is different, but Cano-Murillo suggests including the following:
1. Copal Incense
2. Marigold Flowers
Why: Because the scent helps lure loved ones home
3. Something To Drink And Eat
"The spirits will be hungry when they get here after their long journey," Cano-Murillo said.
4. Pan De Muerto
5. Sugar Skulls
"These represent the sweetness of life, you eat or lick them to consume the dead and accept it as part of the cycle of life," Cano-Murillo said.
6. Color And Lights
"We are honoring the lives of those who passed away and we want it to be uplifting and joyous!" Cano-Murillo said.