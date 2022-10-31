How To Build A Día De Los Muertos Altar

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Carbs don't count in the afterlife. On Nov. 1 and 2, many in Southern California, Mexico, and across Latin America celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead.

A version of this story originally ran in 2013.

Loved ones who have died are remembered and honored through various celebrations. Families gather at graveyards with strolling musicians, faces are painted, sugar skulls are decorated and altars are built. These altars are part of a ritual that dates back more than 3,500 years, to a time long before the conquistadors arrived in the New World.

Modern-day versions of the altars are sometimes simple, sometimes elaborate — but they almost always include ofrendas, a collection of the deceased's favorite things, along with touches of humor.

LAist senior editor Rodrigo Cervantes shares his 2022 altar: "My dear grandparents are invited as usual, plus my great-grandfather, who migrated from Japan to Mexico." (Rodrigo Cervantes/LAist) Cervantes says of his first altar in L.A.: "This year's special famous guest is Angeleno enfant terrible and writer #CharlesBukowski. ¡Vivan nuestros muertos!" (Rodrigo Cervantes/LAist)

Ofrendas are often divided among three tiers:

The top level features images of the lost loved one and/or photos of saints.

The second tier is filled with favorite food items. There's pan de muerto , pan dulce , candy, cereal, liquor and more.

, , candy, cereal, liquor and more. The bottom tier is the most practical. This is where items like candles, towels and water are left so that the loved one can refresh during their visit.

We asked artist Kathy Cano-Murillo, also known as Crafty Chica, to share her tips for building a Day of the Dead altar.

"The way you design your altar for Día de los Muertos is totally up to you; it can be serious or playful," she said. "However, remember you are making it in honor of a loved one, so think about what they liked, what they miss from this earth."

Every altar is different, but Cano-Murillo suggests including the following:

1. Copal Incense

Mexican Copal or Copalero is traditional. (Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez/Getty Images/ / iStockphoto)

2. Marigold Flowers

Marigolds are another tradition. (Sagar Gore/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto)

Why: Because the scent helps lure loved ones home



3. Something To Drink And Eat

Food and drink should be offered (Gogadicta/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

"The spirits will be hungry when they get here after their long journey," Cano-Murillo said.

4. Pan De Muerto

Food is an essential element. (Francesca Casillas/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

5. Sugar Skulls

Sugar skulls are another staple. (Maria_Castellanos/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto)

"These represent the sweetness of life, you eat or lick them to consume the dead and accept it as part of the cycle of life," Cano-Murillo said.

6. Color And Lights

A traditional setup. (agcuesta/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

"We are honoring the lives of those who passed away and we want it to be uplifting and joyous!" Cano-Murillo said.