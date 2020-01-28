Support for LAist comes from
Why Kobe Bryant's Death Hurt So Much

By Erick Galindo
Published Jan 28, 2020 10:10 AM
"It's illogical, man. I don't know why I'm crying. But it also makes sense that the man who constantly wowed us with his feats, would end up leaving us in disbelief once more. And Gianna, that hurts that much more. She was his legacy more than any of the trophies and records. I'm shook."

Listen to our immigrant communities reporter and L.A.-native Erick Galindo explain what Kobe Bryant meant to him and why the death of the Lakers legend at 41 hit so hard.

GO DEEPER:

Read the essay >>

