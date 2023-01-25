What Renters Can Expect Now That COVID-Era Tenant Protections Have Been Extended Again

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been hard for some folks across Los Angeles to pay rent every month. It may be because they, or a loved one, got sick or they suffered a loss of income. Regardless, life has just felt like more of a struggle.

Renter Protections Get Extended...Again

Back in 2020, the city of L.A. put in place some provisions to protect renters from eviction in case of non payment due to COVID-related distress. L.A. County did, too.

In recent months, city and county officials have wrestled with the decision of when to finally end these protections. After a lot of back and forth, a date was set for Jan. 31. That meant that starting next week, on Feb. 1, tenants would have to pay their full rent on time in order to avoid eviction.

The expiration would have put an estimated 226,000 households in the region at risk of being forced out of their homes, according to my colleague David Wagner.

But just one week before the deadline, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to extend renter protections for an additional two months, keeping safeguards in place through March 31.

In the final vote, three supervisors (Lindsey Horvath, Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn) voted in favor of the two-month extension. Supervisor Kathryn Barger voted against it, and Supervisor Holly Mitchell abstained.

The board has pledged to provide more relief to local landlords, who have protested the continuation of these renter protections.

A lot has happened around this looming deadline. Last Friday, in anticipation of the eviction moratorium going away, the L.A. City Council approved an expansion of tenants rights that could help keep renters under their roofs.

To better understand how we got to this point and what might happen next on this issue, read David’s guide for everything renters need to know. Figuring out the rules tailored to your situation can be convoluted. We at LAist have your back. There's resources included to help you navigate the process should you get a pay-or-quit notice, or if your landlord files for eviction.

It’s been nearly four days since the tragic Monterey Park shooting. My colleagues share what we currently understand about the tragic event, along with resources to help process what happened.

named in the Monterey Park mass shooting last weekend was a surprise to some observers. Here’s why. High winds are expected to blow into L.A. and Ventura Counties tonight and peak Thursday morning. Please take care while driving and watch out for falling trees and branches that might be more prone to snapping due to recent rains .

. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance phasing out oil drilling. For the latest story from my colleague Erin Stone, she digs into why this ruling matters for our health and environment.

for our health and environment. After an unanimous vote from Orange County officials, the nonprofit People Assisting The Homeless will now run an emergency cold weather shelterfor those who are unhoused. It will be available from Feb. 1 throughout March.

will now run an emergency cold weather shelterfor those who are unhoused. It will be available from Feb. 1 throughout March. A coalition of Black education and civil rights organizations are criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to boost low-performing student groups by focusing on lowest-income schools, arguing it does not do enough to support Black students , which is something they’ve been pushing for this year.

, which is something they’ve been pushing for this year. Are you looking for ways to practice ethical shopping after the announcement of the loss of the AmazonSmile program? NPR’s Kaitlyn Radde has you covered on how to start .

. For Gary Duong, Everything Everywhere All At Once is more than just a top Oscar nominated movie, it’s a story that resembles his own Asian American upbringing and the complexities that come with it (just without the hot dog fingers!).

is more than just a top Oscar nominated movie, it’s a story that Asian American upbringing and the complexities that come with it (just without the hot dog fingers!). Ready for the FIRST and only event of a lifetime? During the first couple of days in February, we’ll get a super rare chance to see C/2022 E3. No, it’s not C-3PO’s cousin or the name of Elon Musk’s new child, it’s a green comet that should be visible to your naked eye next month. Get your telescopes and binoculars out now. If this thing ever sailed through our solar system, it was more than 10,000 years ago.

The Story Of One Local Scientist Who Became A Political Refugee And Then An Artist

This photo, taken in 1945, shows Frank Malina and WAC Corporal Project Coordinator P.J. Meeks standing with an early JPL rocket. (Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech) (Courtesy / JPL )

Do you remember a couple months ago when I traveled back to the 1930s to meet a ragtag team of graduate students and researchers who were on a mission to launch a rocket at Devil’s Gate? Maybe not? Okay, well here’s a refresher. There’s a fascinating occult history to this spooky place, not far from my offices in Pasadena!

Well, now we’re jumping back into that story with the release of the latest episode of the LAist Studios podcast LA: Made Blood, Sweat & Rockets. In this episode, we’ll learn how the Suicide Squad’s aeronautical engineer Frank Malina managed to escape the chokehold of McCarthyism by becoming a refugee and artist in France. How did he do it? Well, my friends, you have to listen to the episode and read this to find out!