Hiker Killed After He And 3 Others Fell Off A Palo Verdes Cliff Has Been Identified

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Authorities have identified a man who died after he and three others fell off a 300-foot cliff in Palos Verdes Estates.

The hiker who died was 25-year-old Jerardo Huitzil, according to Palos Verdes Estates Police Captain Steve Barber.

The incident happened when all four members of the group went on a hike near the cliffs Sunday night, according to KNBC-TV.

One of their friends slipped and fell down the cliff. Her friends then slipped and fell as they tried to locate her.

Two women were critically injured and hospitalized. The fourth person suffered minor injuries, but managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer.

Police are investigating the falls as an accident.