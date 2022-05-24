Support for LAist comes from
Hiker Killed After He And 3 Others Fell Off A Palo Verdes Cliff Has Been Identified

Published May 24, 2022 3:10 PM
A lush cliffside in Rancho Verde faces the greenish blue ocean. The cliff is rocky and slopes down to a small strip of sand at the bottom. Waves crash against the coast under a bright, blue clear sky.
A cliffside accident in Palos Verdes resulted in 1 person killed and three people injured. One of the survivors says they all slipped while on a hike Sunday night.
(sergei.gussev
/
Creative Commons License)
Authorities have identified a man who died after he and three others fell off a 300-foot cliff in Palos Verdes Estates.

The hiker who died was 25-year-old Jerardo Huitzil, according to Palos Verdes Estates Police Captain Steve Barber.

The incident happened when all four members of the group went on a hike near the cliffs Sunday night, according to KNBC-TV.

One of their friends slipped and fell down the cliff. Her friends then slipped and fell as they tried to locate her.

Two women were critically injured and hospitalized. The fourth person suffered minor injuries, but managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer.

Police are investigating the falls as an accident.

