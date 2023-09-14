Gas Leaks Prompts Evacuations In Whittier

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

A gas leak in the 7500 block of Vicki Drive in Whittier at 1:30 a.m. temporarily forced around 75 people to evacuate, according to the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Why it matters: Earlier this morning, the gas leak, originating in a 3” gas line, forced about 75 people to evacuate from their homes. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at nearby Daniel Phelan Language Academy.

Evacuations lifted: The LA Sheriff's Department confirmed that people are being allowed back into their homes as of 9:30 a.m. today. Vicki Drive in Whittier from Balfour Drive to Winchell Street remains closed to vehicle traffic as repairs continue.

In a statement, SoCalGas confirmed that crews are onsite finishing permanent repairs and the leak is controlled.