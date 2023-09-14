Gas Leaks Prompts Evacuations In Whittier
Topline:
A gas leak in the 7500 block of Vicki Drive in Whittier at 1:30 a.m. temporarily forced around 75 people to evacuate, according to the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
Why it matters: Earlier this morning, the gas leak, originating in a 3” gas line, forced about 75 people to evacuate from their homes. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at nearby Daniel Phelan Language Academy.
Evacuations lifted: The LA Sheriff's Department confirmed that people are being allowed back into their homes as of 9:30 a.m. today. Vicki Drive in Whittier from Balfour Drive to Winchell Street remains closed to vehicle traffic as repairs continue.
In a statement, SoCalGas confirmed that crews are onsite finishing permanent repairs and the leak is controlled.
