Former Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Murder Of Child Killed In Traffic Accident
Topline:
L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced the arrest of an L.A. County sheriff's deputy in the death of a 12-year-old boy in November 2021. At the time, the deputy was involved in a crash, while driving at least 90 miles per hour in a school zone.
The crash:
Former sheriff deputy Ricardo Castro allegedly t-boned a car at an estimated 90 mph in a 25 mph school zone. The 19-year-old female driver of the car that was hit was severely injured. The passenger, her 12 year-old brother Isaiah Rodriguez, was also severely injured and later died at the hospital.
What are the charges?:
Castro is being charged with vehicular manslaughter, murder, and reckless driving.
“The deputy showed a conscious disregard for the lives and safety of the people of South Gate by recklessly speeding on a busy street. The behavior is even more confounding since this happened in an area designated as a zone where school children were present,” District Attorney Gascón said.
The backstory:
According to the District Attorney, Castro had a record of traffic accidents and tickets for speeding. He was a passenger in another fatal car crash three months prior to the accident. Since the accident, he has been dismissed from the L.A. County Sheriff's department.
What's next?:
Castro is being held at the Twin Tower Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on a $2.03 million bail. He appeared in court today but his arraignment was continued until March 23. A bail review hearing is set for February 22.
