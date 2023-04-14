Disneyland Will Hold Its First Ever Pride Celebration

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The happiest place on Earth will have its first official LGBTQ+ celebration. Disneyland Resort announced yesterday that it will be holding its first Pride Nite this year on June 13th and 15th.

The summer celebration would go on later into the night with themed entertainment and Disney characters. While this is the park’s first official celebration of the queer community, thousands of LGBTQ+ Disney fans have been organizing unofficial "Gay Days" at Disneyland and at Orlando's Disney World Resort since 1991.

🌈 Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, proudly join us for the ﬁrst-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite at Disneyland Park on June 13 & 15! Delight in a dance party, photo ops and more! Tickets go on sale 4/20/23! Availability is limited. https://t.co/BXSHcBjOLJ pic.twitter.com/XL86GbqHC5 — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) April 13, 2023

This comes, of course, after Disney’s complicated past with the queer community. In most recent years, the company came under intense scrutiny after it keep silent about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, infamously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The bill passed and the now law prevents discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade classrooms.

It was only after company employees expressed outrage over the silence that former CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed the bill. Ever since, there has been a push for visibility of queer characters, at Disney theme parks and on screen.

Disney’s films have received mixed reviews for it’s LGBTQ+ depictions. GLAAD, the Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation issued a report last year lauding Disney for its increase in representation. However, it criticized the one-dimensional and stereotypical depictions of some of their characters.

Disneyland's first Pride Nite events fall during Pride Month. Tickets are limited and go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning April 18 and to the general public starting on April 20 at Disneyland.com.