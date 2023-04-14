Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Disneyland Will Hold Its First Ever Pride Celebration

By  Arantza Peña Popo
Published Apr 14, 2023 4:27 PM
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle at night, lit up in pink and purple, with a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front.
In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park illuminated during a special live streamed moment to welcome Cast Members back to the resort on April 26, 2021 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Disneyland Resort theme parks will reopen to guests on Friday, April 30.
(Christian Thompson
/
Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The happiest place on Earth will have its first official LGBTQ+ celebration. Disneyland Resort announced yesterday that it will be holding its first Pride Nite this year on June 13th and 15th.

The summer celebration would go on later into the night with themed entertainment and Disney characters. While this is the park’s first official celebration of the queer community, thousands of LGBTQ+ Disney fans have been organizing unofficial "Gay Days" at Disneyland and at Orlando's Disney World Resort since 1991.

This comes, of course, after Disney’s complicated past with the queer community. In most recent years, the company came under intense scrutiny after it keep silent about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, infamously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The bill passed and the now law prevents discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade classrooms.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

It was only after company employees expressed outrage over the silence that former CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed the bill. Ever since, there has been a push for visibility of queer characters, at Disney theme parks and on screen.

The Brief

Disney’s films have received mixed reviews for it’s LGBTQ+ depictions. GLAAD, the Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation issued a report last year lauding Disney for its increase in representation. However, it criticized the one-dimensional and stereotypical depictions of some of their characters.

Disneyland's first Pride Nite events fall during Pride Month. Tickets are limited and go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning April 18 and to the general public starting on April 20 at Disneyland.com.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist