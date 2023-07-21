COVID-19 Wastewater Numbers Are Ticking Up Again In LA

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Data from Public Health shows increases in reported COVID cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and positive COVID tests in Los Angeles County. Health experts say it’s likely due to summer travel and hot temperatures keeping people in close proximity indoors. It remains to be seen if this small uptick could turn into another surge, like in the past three summers.

How big of an increase? This week, Public Health reports 2,034 new COVID cases, a 32% increase from the 1,544 cases reported last week. These are a significant undercount because they don’t include tests taken at home. Wastewater concentrations of the virus are at 10% of the most recent winter peak for the week ending July 8, a slight increase from the 8% that was recorded for each of the previous three weeks.

Should I worry about COVID in the wastewater? Wastewater is a measure of COVID activity. If you are infected, you shed the virus both before symptoms set in and while you are sick, including in your waste.

What should I do? Take a test if you feel ill, and if you test positive, contact your doctor. You may be able to take antivirals, which significantly cut the amount of time you’re sick and reduce your symptoms. Public Health advises high-risk people to be vigilant.

What's next: Updated COVID shots will be available this fall, when the U.S. is expected to shift vaccine distribution to the private sector. Manufacturers will sell their updated shots directly to health care providers rather than to the government.