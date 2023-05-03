Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 3: Rain And Snow

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Today we'll see mostly cloudy skies during the day, and a storm will pick up later in the evening.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cold, cloudy, rain, snow, thunderstorms. Beaches: highs 60s , lows 40s. Mountains: highs 50s, lows 30s. Inland: highs 60s, lows 50s. Warnings and advisories: Winter weather advisory



Coastal areas and valleys will see an inch of rain and the mountains will see up to 2 inches.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for local mountains.

"Travel could be impacted along the Interstate 5 corridor," said meteorologist Todd Hall. "If you're traveling between the L.A. Basin and out towards San Joaquin Valley, you should be preparing for winter weather conditions."

Stay tuned to the latest forecast. The forecast is evolving, and the storm is starting to look more favorable for a bit more rain and snow tonight through Thursday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the San Bernardino Mountains from midnight to 6 p.m. tomorrow, including Big Bear Lake.

A similar advisory for the Ventura County Mountains starts at 8 p.m. tonight and continues until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

There's also a chance of thunderstorms for this evening that could bring heavy downpours, small hail for short periods of time or even waterspouts near the coastal areas.

Mountain communities are getting between 4 and 8 inches through tomorrow evening at snow levels above 5,000 feet.

Drivers are urged to prepare for slick roadways.



Look ahead

This week's rain is expected to linger, with the National Weather Service forecasting that showers may stay through Saturday morning.

Hall says that in the spring, storms systems are often uncertain. As sunlight hits the globe farther north, the jet stream becomes wilder.

"[Storm systems are] broken off from the jet stream, and so there's a lot more uncertainty as far as the movement and the exact timing," he says.

Hall says for now, the showers will concentrate over local mountains and bring light snow. There is also the potential for gusty winds on the deserts.



