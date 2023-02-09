Support for LAist comes from
Wind Advisory In Effect For Parts of Orange and Riverside Counties

By  Rebecca Gutierrez
Published Feb 9, 2023 9:34 AM
Topline:

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of Riverside and Orange counties. Winds could reach up to 50 mph.

The details: In the Inland Empire, expect winds from the east from 15 mph up to 50 mph in the Santa Ana mountains and foothills, Riverside mountains and valleys. In Orange County, watch for high winds in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo. In Riverside County, Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona and Rancho Cucamonga are all under the wind advisory.

Why it matters: According to the National Weather Service, tree limbs could be blown down and there may be power outages. The NWS recommends securing any outdoor objects and using extra caution while driving.

