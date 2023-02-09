Wind Advisory In Effect For Parts of Orange and Riverside Counties

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of Riverside and Orange counties. Winds could reach up to 50 mph.

Offshore winds will continue each night & morning thru Friday, with continued warming temperatures. High temps will reach the low 80s on Thurs. - the first time since Dec. 26th. With the incoming system, temps will drop from the high 70s on Fri. to low 60s on Sat. #CAwx #Socal pic.twitter.com/8m7XZVwUEE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 9, 2023

The details: In the Inland Empire, expect winds from the east from 15 mph up to 50 mph in the Santa Ana mountains and foothills, Riverside mountains and valleys. In Orange County, watch for high winds in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo. In Riverside County, Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona and Rancho Cucamonga are all under the wind advisory.

Why it matters: According to the National Weather Service, tree limbs could be blown down and there may be power outages. The NWS recommends securing any outdoor objects and using extra caution while driving.