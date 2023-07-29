Violence Broke Out At Troubled San Pardrinos Juvenile Hall
Violence broke out at about 8pm last night at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.
According to the LA County Probation Department, the staff was assaulted by one youth, while another escaped before he was quickly recaptured.
No serious injuries were reported. Downey police said the facility was secured hours later.
The latest incident came after a gun was found at the facility last week, spurring a day-long lockdown.
-
Las Padrinos Violence, Trader Joe's Recall, & More
-
California workers have right to choose to mask
-
Volunteers finish loved ones' unfinished crafts
The Downey juvenile hall was recently reopened to house some 300 youths transferred from two detention centers — in Sylmar and Lincoln Heights — after regulators found their conditions “unsuitable."
Margarita Perez, assistant chief probation officer, said in May that consolidating the Barry J. Nidorf and Central Juvenile Halls into Los Padrinos will help address staffing, access to treatment and other issues.
But Los Padrinos was itself shut down in 2019 due to security, staffing and other issues, causing families of detained youths to question the transfer.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.