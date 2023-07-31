Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 31, 2023 10:32 AM
A map of SoCal with shades from blue, green, yellow and orange to show temperature ranges.
(Courtesy of NWS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-104
    • Inland: 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards statement

It will be warm and humid today as monsoonal moisture continues to linger.

Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., around 90 degrees. In the valleys, the range will be 91 to 100.  In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 96 to 104. In the Coachella Valley, it'll range from 104 to 108, with a chance of showers in the San Bernardino County mountains.

The National Weather Service, though, is forecasting a slight cooling trend until midweek, when temperatures will start to warm up again.

About those advisories

The Brief

There's a chance of pooling sea water around high tide at beaches and harbor areas in Ventura and L.A. County beaches. Tides up to 7.5 to 7.7 feet are expected for 5 p.m. Monday until Wednesday night.

This day in history

On July 31, 2012, a strong thunderstorm hit the Split Mountain Area of the Anza-Borrego Desert.

