Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-104
- Inland: 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards statement
It will be warm and humid today as monsoonal moisture continues to linger.
Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., around 90 degrees. In the valleys, the range will be 91 to 100. In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 96 to 104. In the Coachella Valley, it'll range from 104 to 108, with a chance of showers in the San Bernardino County mountains.
The National Weather Service, though, is forecasting a slight cooling trend until midweek, when temperatures will start to warm up again.
About those advisories
-
There's a chance of pooling sea water around high tide at beaches and harbor areas in Ventura and L.A. County beaches. Tides up to 7.5 to 7.7 feet are expected for 5 p.m. Monday until Wednesday night.
This day in history
On July 31, 2012, a strong thunderstorm hit the Split Mountain Area of the Anza-Borrego Desert.
-
