Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-104 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards statement



It will be warm and humid today as monsoonal moisture continues to linger.

Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., around 90 degrees. In the valleys, the range will be 91 to 100. In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 96 to 104. In the Coachella Valley, it'll range from 104 to 108, with a chance of showers in the San Bernardino County mountains.

The National Weather Service, though, is forecasting a slight cooling trend until midweek, when temperatures will start to warm up again.

About those advisories

There's a chance of pooling sea water around high tide at beaches and harbor areas in Ventura and L.A. County beaches. Tides up to 7.5 to 7.7 feet are expected for 5 p.m. Monday until Wednesday night.



This day in history

On July 31, 2012, a strong thunderstorm hit the Split Mountain Area of the Anza-Borrego Desert.



Things to do

Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival: The High & Holy Tour: Killer Mike — Run the Jewels’ MC — plays a solo show with a full gospel choir, The Midnight Revival. The artist just released his sixth studio album Michael on June 16. Trackstar the DJ and Clyde Guevara are also on the bill.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.