Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week
- Today’s weather: warm, sunny
- Beaches: mid 70s/80s
- Mountains/deserts: 90s/105-117
- Inland: 90s-100s
- Warnings and advisories: Heat advisories
In the forecast for Thursday — temperatures up the coast will stay in the mid 70s but past Palos Verdes, the highs will be in the mid 80s, making for a nice beach day. The hottest parts in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valleys will see highs between 104 and 106. San Gabriel Valley will be slightly cooler in the upper 90s.
In Orange County, highs will be in the 90s. Inland Empire will see highs also in the low 100s. But over in the low desert, it's going to be scorching, with temperatures reaching up to 117.
About those advisories
A heat advisory has been issued for all of L.A. County and Ventura County valleys and mountains, including the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 corridors. This will last until Thursday at 8 p.m.
A heat advisory is out for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains below an elevation of 5000 feet where temperatures will range between 90s to 102. This is in effect until Friday at 8 p.m.
An excessive heat warning has been extended to Friday at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
Protect a pet from excessive heat
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
Protect a human from excessive heat
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
This day in history
On July 27, 1969, a thunderstorm hit Lucerne Valley where a three-foot wall of water ripped out miles of a highway.
Things to do
- Momentum, A Duo Exhibition From Mary Lai And Jenny Chandler:
View Momentum, an art exhibition featuring work by L.A.-based artists Mary Lai and Jenny Chandler. Their styles work together as a tribute to the movement. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and there’s a special closing reception on Aug. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.