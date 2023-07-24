Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: warm, sunny Beaches: low 80s Mountains/deserts: 80s-90s/104-118 Inland: 90s-100s Warnings and advisories: Heat advisories, dense fog



If you thought Tuesday was warm, it'll only get hotter for the rest of the week.

In the forecast for Wednesday — temperatures along the coast will stay in the 80s, making for a nice beach day. The San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys will see highs between 103 and 105. San Gabriel Valley will be slightly cooler in the upper 90s.

In Orange County, highs will be in the 90s. Inland Empire will see highs also in the low 100s. But over in the low desert, it's going to be scorching, with temperatures reaching up to 118.

About those advisories

A heat advisory has been issued for all of L.A. County and Ventura County valleys and mountains, including the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 corridors. This will last until Thursday at 8 p.m.

There's a dense fog advisory out for Orange County coastal areas until 8 a.m. Wednesday, where the dense fog will create low visibility while driving.

An excessive heat warning has been extended to Friday at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



This day in history

On July 26, 2006, quarter-sized hail fell down in Julian, California.



Things to do

USA vs. Netherlands Watch Parties: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway in cities across Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. Women’s National Team plays the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, and in addition to many bars screening the match on TV, public watch parties are scheduled for larger venues. Among them: The Hammer Museum opens its doors to soccer fans to watch on screens; the Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center screens the match (along with Argentina vs. South Africa at 5 p.m. on Thursday).



Check out our full list of things to do this week.