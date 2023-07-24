Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy, warm Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/100-114 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Heat advisory, Air Quality Alert



Monday started out with some clouds thanks to monsoonal moisture and it's going to be a week of sweltering heat and potentially record-setting temperatures.

The National Weather Service expects excessive heat likely for the valleys, mountains, and deserts, along with elevated fire conditions away from the coast.

That means any brush fires will have considerable growth potential in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts.

In the forecast, high temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-80s to mid-90s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, between 104 and 105 Tuesday and Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley. It'll be slightly cooler in the upper 90s for the San Gabriel Valley.

Over in the Inland Empire, it'll be 101. In the Coachella Valley, it'll be very hot and windy with highs from 114 to 118.

About those advisories

There's an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday at 10am until Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Santa Monica, Santa Susana, and East San Gabriel Mountains. The San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys are also under and excessive heat warning. for the Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, where temperatures are expected between 112 to 118.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued an air quality alert for Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning from Sunday, July 23 to Tuesday, July 25 at noon. The agency warns of increased particulate matter from blowing dust that could affect people with respiratory problems, or other health risks.

This day in history

On July 25, 2009, a powerful storm south of Tahiti sent swells to wards Southern California, where the waves at The Wedge in Orange County were 20 feet tall.



Things to do

POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft

Japan House L.A.:This exhibition sounds like fun for kids and adults alike. View more than 70 works created by 20 renowned Japanese artists who channel the world of Pokémon (Pikachu, Rowlet, Litten and pals) through their art.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.