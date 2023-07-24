Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Today's weather: Cloudy, warm Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/100-114 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Dense Fog advisory, Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert



Monday is starting out with some clouds thanks to monsoonal moisture, but looking ahead, it'll be another week of sweltering heat and potentially record-setting temperatures.

The National Weather Service expects excessive heat likely for the valleys, mountains, and deserts, along with elevated fire conditions away from the coast.

That means any brush fires will have considerable growth potential in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts.

Coastal temperatures will start in the mid-70s for Monday but increase to the upper 70s for the rest of the week. The coastal valleys will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the week.

Over in the San Fernando Valley, temperatures will hover around 102 degrees until Friday. The Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys will stay a bit cooler in the mid to upper 90s, with Wednesday being the hottest day.

In the Inland Empire, it'll range from 97 to 104 and in the Coachella Valley, it'll be very hot— from 110 to 114 degrees —with a slight chance of showers.

About those advisories

There's a dense fog advisory out for the coast for Monday, specifically for Southern Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties, Malibu and the Pacific Palisades. This will last until 9 a.m. The dense fog will create low visibility for Highways 1 and 101.

There's an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. and lasting until Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, where temperatures are expected between 112 to 118.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued an air quality alert for Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning from Sunday, July 23 to Tuesday, July 25 at noon. The agency warns of increased particulate matter from blowing dust that could affect people with respiratory problems, or other health risks.



This day in history

On July 24, 1956, monsoonal flow hit SoCal where a thunderstorm dropped hail "almost the size of baseballs" at Joshua Tree National Monument.



