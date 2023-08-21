Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Aug. 21-25: A Showery Start, Followed By Dry, Warm Week

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Aug 21, 2023 7:22 AM
A shirtless man in a cap stands in a puddle as cars splash by and he holds a sign.
Joseph Wolensky stands in the street with a sign that says "You call this a storm?" on Sunday in Palm Desert.
(Mark J. Terrill
/
AP)
IN THIS ARTICLE

It's Monday and the worst of the storm is over now. Showers and some thunderstorms are expected until noon today.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: showers in the morning, chance of afternoon sunshine
    • Beaches: low to mid 70s.
    • Mountains/deserts: upper 60s to low 70s/80s-90
    • Inland:70s-80s
    • Warnings and advisories: Wind advisory, Flood advisory, High surf

Hurricane Hilary, now a post-tropical cyclone, is moving northeast. Meteorologist Todd Hall says that today’s showers will be lighter and not as widespread.

“We saw rates as high as 1.25 inches of rain yesterday per hour. Today we're looking at about a quarter to a half an inch, per hour at most. So in general things are improving," said Hall.

The Brief

There's still a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts across Southern California.

We can expect minor flooding on the roadways for the morning throughout L.A. and Orange County.

Come Tuesday, weather conditions are expected to be drier. Temperatures throughout the SoCal region will be in the high 70's into the mid 80's.

A graphical map of Southern California, covered in shades of orange to depict precipitation intensity.
National Weather Service )

About those advisories

  • A wind advisory for the San Gabriel mountains and Highway 14 corridor is in effect until 8 a.m. where wind gusts between 25 - 35 mph — with isolated wind gusts up to 55 to 65 mph — are expected.
  • A flood advisory is in effect for L.A. County hills, valleys and mountains where minor flooding could be seen in low-lying areas. That's in effect until 8 a.m.
  • A high surf advisory is out for Orange County beaches until noon where waves up to 7 feet are expected.
  • A flood watch is out for the Apple, Lucerne, and Coachella Valleys. It also applies to the Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains until Monday night. Excessive run-off from river or streams overflowing is possible.

On this day in history

On Aug. 21, 1921, the remnants of a tropical cyclone went northward into western Arizona from central Baja California, producing rainfall up to two inches in the deserts and southern mountains of Southern California.

Things to do

All this wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:

  • An Hour w/ Rory Scovel: The comedian, writer and performer currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Physical and performs an hour of comedy live.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

