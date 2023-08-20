LA City Emergency Officials Provide Update On Preparing For Hurricane Hillary
Topline:
Officials from the National Weather Service, the California Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, the state Department of Water Resources, the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire, have scheduled a briefing for noon Saturday on state and federal preparations for Hurricane Hilary.
Why it matters: The storm has the potential to create widespread damage and disruptions throughout Southern California.
