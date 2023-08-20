We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

LA City Emergency Officials Provide Update On Preparing For Hurricane Hillary

Published Aug 20, 2023 8:37 AM

Topline:

Officials from the National Weather Service, the California Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, the state Department of Water Resources, the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire, have scheduled a briefing for noon Saturday on state and federal preparations for Hurricane Hilary.

Why it matters: The storm has the potential to create widespread damage and disruptions throughout Southern California.

Go deeper: Hurricane Hilary Is On Its Way. Here's What We Know So Far

Most Read
Best of LAist