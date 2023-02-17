City of Long Beach Issues $100 Gas Credits For Utility Customers

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The city of Long Beach is offering a one-time $100 dollar gas credit for customers struggling to pay high natural gas bills.





Why it matters:

With soaring natural gas prices, the city of Long Beach has been working to provide relief to utility customers.

The Long Beach Utilities Commission approved on Thursday a $575,000 new gas bill assistance program to help struggling customers.

This comes after the commission also rolled out a $7.5 million relief fundfor utility customers. Under that program, customers would automatically receive a $45 gas credit on their next monthly bill and low-income, seniors and residents with disabilities would get up to $200 in additional assistance.

The credit will be applied to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis for up to 5,750 households.

What's next: Customers can sign up for the one-time gas credit by filling out an application online hereand then email it billing@lbutilities.org or send it by mail to:

Long Beach Utilities Building, 2400 E. Spring St. Long Beach, CA 90806.

