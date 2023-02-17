City of Long Beach Issues $100 Gas Credits For Utility Customers
Topline:
The city of Long Beach is offering a one-time $100 dollar gas credit for customers struggling to pay high natural gas bills.
Why it matters:
With soaring natural gas prices, the city of Long Beach has been working to provide relief to utility customers.
The Long Beach Utilities Commission approved on Thursday a $575,000 new gas bill assistance program to help struggling customers.
This comes after the commission also rolled out a $7.5 million relief fundfor utility customers. Under that program, customers would automatically receive a $45 gas credit on their next monthly bill and low-income, seniors and residents with disabilities would get up to $200 in additional assistance.
The credit will be applied to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis for up to 5,750 households.
What's next: Customers can sign up for the one-time gas credit by filling out an application online hereand then email it billing@lbutilities.org or send it by mail to:
Long Beach Utilities Building, 2400 E. Spring St. Long Beach, CA 90806.
