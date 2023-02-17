Support for LAist comes from
News

Chilly Week Broke Record Low Temperatures

Published Feb 17, 2023 8:19 AM
Topline:

It's been a chilly week so far, with a cold system breaking record low temperatures Southern California according to the National Weather Service.

Where were the records broken?:

Lancaster "set their all time record low temperatures for yesterday of 18 degrees which broke the old record of 21 degrees that was set back in 2006," said meteorologist Richard Thompson.

But they aren't the only ones to see freezing temperatures.

Fullerton also saw record low temperatures dropping to 39 degrees on Wednesday, tying a record set back in 2009.

But with cloud coverage coming in overnight, Lancaster will get some relief raising temperatures back up to 50 degrees.

Because of the cold system there was a frost advisory in effect until 8 am today for Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley areas.

Forecast for next week

The National Weather Service predicts 10 percent chance of rain in Southern California starting Thursday where we could see up to two inches of rainfall.

