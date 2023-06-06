Support for LAist comes from
Made of L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Calling All Creators: The Los Angeles Public Library Hosts A Residency Program For Creative Angelenos

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jun 6, 2023 1:15 PM
A patron walks through a dimly lit portion of a library, wearing a backpack. There are several rows of bookshelves to their right, as well as lighting above and coming in through a large window, casting shadows around the room. There is also a string of hearts hung above. The stately walls look to have some paintings on them.
Inside the Los Angeles Central Library.
(Riccardo Tuninato
/
Unsplash)
Topline:

The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting a residency program later this year to help produce a new project inspired by the library. 

The library will select two creators to participate in a 6 to 9 month  residency program. It will also award $10,000 to each creator that is selected.

The backstory:

The LAPL Creators in Residence Program is calling for creators from different disciplines — that means artists, photographers, designers, architects, storytellers, etc — to create a project that will highlight how the library serves as a free and accessible space that informs and engages the community.

The $20,000 award is for the creators' time, meetings, research, local travel and creation of the project.

The inaugural creators chosen last year were photographer Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin — who created six zines that illustrate the 73 library branches — and interdisciplinary visual artist River Garza who created seven large mixed-media paintings that represent five branch libraries. Their work is currently on display at the First Floor Galleries at the Central Library through the end of summer.

How to apply:

To apply or check out the work from last year's inaugural creators — visit the Los Angeles Public Library's website.

Here are the requirements:

  • Be at least 18 years or older
  • Be able to attend occasional meetings at the Central Library in Downtown L.A.
  • The project should be physical or digital for the library to display in its permanent collection
  • Participate in interviews regarding the promotion of the project
  • Be able to commit 6 to 9 months working on the project
