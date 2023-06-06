Calling All Creators: The Los Angeles Public Library Hosts A Residency Program For Creative Angelenos

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting a residency program later this year to help produce a new project inspired by the library.



The library will select two creators to participate in a 6 to 9 month residency program. It will also award $10,000 to each creator that is selected.

The backstory:

The LAPL Creators in Residence Program is calling for creators from different disciplines — that means artists, photographers, designers, architects, storytellers, etc — to create a project that will highlight how the library serves as a free and accessible space that informs and engages the community.

The $20,000 award is for the creators' time, meetings, research, local travel and creation of the project.

The inaugural creators chosen last year were photographer Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin — who created six zines that illustrate the 73 library branches — and interdisciplinary visual artist River Garza who created seven large mixed-media paintings that represent five branch libraries. Their work is currently on display at the First Floor Galleries at the Central Library through the end of summer.

How to apply:

To apply or check out the work from last year's inaugural creators — visit the Los Angeles Public Library's website.

Here are the requirements:

