Calling All Creators: The Los Angeles Public Library Hosts A Residency Program For Creative Angelenos
Topline:
The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting a residency program later this year to help produce a new project inspired by the library.
The library will select two creators to participate in a 6 to 9 month residency program. It will also award $10,000 to each creator that is selected.
The backstory:
The LAPL Creators in Residence Program is calling for creators from different disciplines — that means artists, photographers, designers, architects, storytellers, etc — to create a project that will highlight how the library serves as a free and accessible space that informs and engages the community.
The $20,000 award is for the creators' time, meetings, research, local travel and creation of the project.
The inaugural creators chosen last year were photographer Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin — who created six zines that illustrate the 73 library branches — and interdisciplinary visual artist River Garza who created seven large mixed-media paintings that represent five branch libraries. Their work is currently on display at the First Floor Galleries at the Central Library through the end of summer.
How to apply:
To apply or check out the work from last year's inaugural creators — visit the Los Angeles Public Library's website.
Here are the requirements:
- Be at least 18 years or older
- Be able to attend occasional meetings at the Central Library in Downtown L.A.
- The project should be physical or digital for the library to display in its permanent collection
- Participate in interviews regarding the promotion of the project
- Be able to commit 6 to 9 months working on the project
