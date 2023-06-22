CA Lawmakers Consider New Gun/Ammo Tax, Writers Rally in LA & Recovering Stolen Catalytic Converters
6:43
Listen: CA Lawmakers Consider New Gun/Ammo Tax, Writers Rally in LA & Recovering Stolen Catalytic Converters
Topline:
Catch up with the top local headlines this morning with The L.A. Report.
Today's headlines:
- State lawmakers are considering a new tax on guns and ammo.
- Writers rally in L.A., with help from other showbiz unions.
- LAPD announces event aimed at protecting your catalytic converter.
