The LA Breakfast Burritos You Absolutely Need To Try

Breakfast burritos exist in a liminal space. They're technically a morning food but we eat them at all hours of the day and night, as we should.

They're cheap. They're filling. They're delicious. They're pure comfort — and couldn't we all use a litttle more of that, especially now?

They're also a blank slate for the creativity of an enterprising line cook. That's why Cesar Hernandez's lists of Los Angeles's essential breakfast burritos includes classics made with bacon and sausage alongside chicken tikka masala, Korean asada, longanisa, piroshki and birria breakfast burritos.

30 burritos from 25 different restaurants and you will need to try all of them. Happy eating!

