We Explain L.A.
News

Attention LA: That Loud Low-Flying Plane You Might Hear Is Collecting Pollution Data

By  Megan Garvey
Published Aug 26, 2023 11:59 AM
The under belly of a plan is visible while airborne.
A DC-8 lifts off from Palmdale, Calif. A low-flying plane is collecting data Saturday over the L.A. area.
(Carla Thomas
/
Courtesy NASA)
Topline:

NASA officials are warning folks in the L.A. area not to be startled if they hear a loud and low-flying plane today, Saturday, Aug.16.

About the mission: Called the Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas or AEROMMA (get it?), the flight is latest in a project to capture data on air quality and sources of pollution. It's part of a research mission with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

When? Officials say the plan will be heard and seen around L.A. from midday though the late afternoon. To track its exact location, you can use this link to FlightAware.com.

Or NASA advises you to:

  • Head to FlightAware.com
  • Find the search bar for Flight Number, Tail Number, or City
  • Enter the tail #: N817NA, and search
  • Find and follow the DC-8 aircraft in real time as it flies!

Here's what Friday's flight path looked like:

A green line shows the flight path of an aircraft over the L.A. area.
Click for details
(Courtesy FlightAware)

