2023 Oscars: Watch Live As The Nominations Are Announced
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. PT. this morning. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are this year's hosts.
Any likely surprises?: Well, a crowd-pleaser movie could actually win, unlike most years when statues go to more artsy fare.
Like what? Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, for two. They've performed well at the box office (taking in billions of dollars) but critics have also praised them. Let's see if that makes a difference this year.
How can I watch the nominations? Check out the live stream below to find out if Tom Cruise and James Cameron make the cut. And we will have a full list of nominees as soon as possible.