Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

2023 Oscars: Watch Live As The Nominations Are Announced

By  John Horn
Published Jan 24, 2023 5:00 AM
Two rows of gold Oscar statuettes sit on a lighted shelf.
Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.
(Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via
/
Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. PT. this morning. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are this year's hosts.

Any likely surprises?: Well, a crowd-pleaser movie could actually win, unlike most years when statues go to more artsy fare.

Like what? Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, for two. They've performed well at the box office (taking in billions of dollars) but critics have also praised them. Let's see if that makes a difference this year.

How can I watch the nominations? Check out the live stream below to find out if Tom Cruise and James Cameron make the cut. And we will have a full list of nominees as soon as possible.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Watch The Announcement Live

What questions do you have about film, TV, music, or arts and entertainment?
John Horn, entertainment reporter and host of our weekly podcast Retake, explores whether the stories that Hollywood tells about itself really reflect what's going on?

Related Stories