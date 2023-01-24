2023 Oscars: Watch Live As The Nominations Are Announced

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. PT. this morning. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are this year's hosts.

Any likely surprises?: Well, a crowd-pleaser movie could actually win, unlike most years when statues go to more artsy fare.

Like what? Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, for two. They've performed well at the box office (taking in billions of dollars) but critics have also praised them. Let's see if that makes a difference this year.

How can I watch the nominations? Check out the live stream below to find out if Tom Cruise and James Cameron make the cut. And we will have a full list of nominees as soon as possible.



Watch The Announcement Live