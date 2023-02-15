Alhambra PD Enforcement Looks To Keep Streets Safe For All
The Alhambra Police Department is conducting a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation this morning until noon.
Alhambra law enforcement will be looking for driving behaviors that put people biking or walking at risk like speeding, making illegal turns and not stopping for signs and signals.
They'll also be stopping bikers who are riding on the wrong side of the road and pedestrians who are crossing the street illegally.
The Police Department says these enforcement days prevent traffic related deaths by sending a message to safely share the road.
'Our message to anyone on the streets in Alhambra is — whether you are on wheels or on foot, it's your responsibility to safely share the road," said Sgt. Brian Chung in a statement.
Pedestrians
- Be predictable. Use crosswalks, when available.
- Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.
- Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.
- Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or at night.
- Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.
Drivers
- Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.
- Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
- Never drive impaired.
Bicyclists
- Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet.
- Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
- Avoid the door zone: do not ride too closely to parked cars.
- Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
