22 LA Sheriff Recruits Injured After Car Crashed Into Group Training Run In South Whittier

Topline:

Twenty-two recruits for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department were injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into the group out for a training run in South Whittier near the department's STARS Explorer Training Academy. Five suffered injuries that sent them to the hospital.

What we know so far: L.A. County County Fire Department officials said the driver who struck them is a 22-year-old man who had minor injuries. The circumstances of the collision were not immediately clear. The condition of the recruits taken to hospitals was also not immediately clear.

A statement on the LASD Facebook page says:

"Currently, it is unknown the severity of their injuries. The vehicle's driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation."

Location: It happened at Mills Avenue and Turnball Canyon Road just before 6:30 a.m. this morning — basically right at sunrise.

Questions we have: We're waiting to get details about how the cadets were dressed (for example, were they wearing reflective vests or anything that clearly marked them as members of the sheriff's department) and what factors may have contributed to the collision, including whether the driver knew the runners were with the sheriff's department.

What's next: Authorities said they will have additional updates throughout the day.