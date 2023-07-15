120 Degrees And Rising: What A Heat Wave Feels Like In The Hottest Place On Earth
There are heat waves, and then there are heat waves in the hottest place on Earth.
While many parts of Southern California are seeing triple-digit heat, Death Valley National Park is looking at numbers of a different league.
“On Saturday, it’s [projected] to be 127. And on Sunday, it’s going to be 129,” says Irvin Esquivel, who manages the front desk at the Stovepipe Wells Village Hotel inside Death Valley National Park.
Esquivel, who’s been with the hotel for four years, started the week like any other, by printing out the weather forecast for the entire week. But in an area where average July temperatures dance around the mid-110s, even he had to brace himself for what's in store for this weekend.
“From what my thermometer at the front desk is saying, it's already 120 degrees,” he says.
“It kind of feels like you're going outside and there's somebody standing there with a blow dryer in your face.”
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
The national park is reputed to have recorded the highest temperature in the world, when the mercury hit 134 degrees in 1913 in the Furnace Creek area. That record is being disputed by scientists who believe a sandstorm had distorted the reading.
But summers in Death Valley are punishing enough, with or without a heat wave. And visitors have always known to stay away – most of them anyway.
“The international [tourists] are our main business set for the summer season. They just come for a day or for the night, because they're wanting to experience the heat,” says Esquivel.
And he has his spiel ready.
“We let them know, like, ‘Hey, you need to make sure you're carrying extra water. Light fabric clothes, light colors. Don't [wear] any dark [clothing] because the light colors will be able to reflect the sunlight, the heat.'”
“Let somebody know about your schedule and itinerary on what you're gonna be doing. And we also recommend to check in with anybody like, ‘Hey, I'm back at my room, or I'm back at my destination,’” Esquivel says.
The smart thing to do is to stay inside when the desert’s starting to bake, which typically starts in the mid-morning, says Death Valley park ranger Nicole Andler.
“On these days that it's gonna be extremely hot, and the overnight lows aren’t getting very low, you may even want to be done with the outdoors by 9:00 a.m.,” says Nicole Andler, a Death Valley park ranger.
And temperatures will remain high, even at night.
“Saturday night into Sunday morning is 99 degrees, and Sunday night into Monday morning is 101,” she says.
