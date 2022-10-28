1 In 3 Black Californians Report Unequal Treatment In Health Care, Survey Says

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

Nearly a third of Black Californians surveyed say they are treated unfairly in the health care system because of their race.



The research shows the impact of racism on Black Californian’s health care.

What They Said: More than 3,300 Black residents were surveyed by the non-profit California Health Care Foundation, and EVITARUS, a Black-owned research firm. The report found more than 1 in 4 Black Californians avoided getting medical care due to worries about unfair or disrespectful treatment, while 1 of 3 reported unequal treatment due to their race.

And When They Go To The Doctor: The majority of respondents said they change behaviors to minimize negative experiences at a doctor’s office.

“Dressing up… altering your speech or other aspects of your identity in order not to appear threatening. Also minimizing questions because you don’t want to appear difficult,” said lead researcher Shakari Byerly.

Health Is A Priority: The majority of Black Californians surveyed said they put extensive effort into getting preventive care, they have health insurance, they track their blood pressure and cholesterol and have seen a doctor in the past year.

What Would Help? Respondents say mandatory racism training for medical staff, increase Black representation in health jobs and administration and expand community-based education on how to advocate for high quality care.