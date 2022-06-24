Roe V. Wade Overturned: LA Reacts

Gov. Newsom Announces 'West Coast Offense' To Protect Abortion Rights
The California Governor's office tweeted the following in response to the Supreme Court ruling:
This is not the America we know.
The tweet included a joint video statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in which they announced a collaborative "West Coast Offense" to protect patients' access to abortion. Watch below:
LA's Archbishop: 'We Share Their Joy'
Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley: 'Our Doors Are Open'
Juliana Serrano, Vice President of Advocacy and Equity for Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley, issued the following statement:
"The Supreme Court has taken away our federal constitutional right to abortion, but I want to make it clear that abortion is and will remain legal in California. At Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley, our doors are open today and will remain open to anyone in need of an abortion and other sexual and reproductive health care. We have proudly served our community for nearly 90 years, and we will continue to provide essential health care for years to come."
Congressman Ted Lieu: 'Deeply Distraught'
Congressman Ted W. Lieu, (D-Los Angeles County) said this about the ruling in a statement:
I am deeply distraught by today’s Supreme Court decision on abortion. It is, unfortunately, exactly as we feared.
He continued:
"The Republicans’ decades-long war waged in support of forced birth has culminated in this appalling decision. Roe v. Wade was settled law according to the confirmation testimonies of the Justices who just voted to overturn it. These Justices lied to the Senate and the American people to be confirmed. It should come as no surprise that public confidence in the Supreme Court is at its lowest. Conservative justices, who have often decried legislating from the bench, will now impose their radical views on abortion onto the rest of the country.
Ultimately, this is a personal liberties issue. Some religions support abortion, and some religions oppose abortion. Abortion is a complicated and personal decision. That is exactly why it is wrong for the government to unilaterally make a decision that should rest with the woman, her doctor, her God and her family. The criminalization of abortion, which is what Republicans want, is an attack on bodily autonomy and an attack on an individual’s right not to be pregnant.”