Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

KPCC and LAist seek a news editor to oversee our multi-platform, weekend coverage, making us a go-to source of news and information on air and on LAist.com. You’ll work with our host, reporters and producers to go beyond wire copy and planned events to create lively and useful coverage that also extends into Monday.

The shift is Wednesdays-Sundays. Wednesday-Friday will be spent planning and prepping our weekend coverage, as well as assisting on daily edits as needed. On Saturday and Sunday, you will assign and edit stories for both broadcast and digital distribution. As weekend editor, you’ll monitor social media for breaking news and have the authority to deploy coverage teams as necessary.

This editor must have strong news judgment, be able to work independently and quickly on assignments and edits and have a desire to bring out the best in people.

Experience on daily news operations and strong news judgment that aligns with our editorial strategy is critical. We’re known as leaders in engaged journalism, an approach that prioritizes listening to community members and responding to their questions and concerns. This extends into our daily reporting, and this editor will be expected to understand and embrace this approach.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $87,694 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Pitch, assign and edit stand-out content for weekend use on both KPCC and LAist

Respond to breaking news as necessary by reporting, editing and assigning coverage that will appear on air and on LAist.com

Maintain a daily news calendar and be involved in long-term planning

Play a key role in keeping the newsroom on track to meet audience growth goals

Understand and deploy our promise to practice diversity, equity, and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce, and distribute our journalism

Ensure that all stories comply with SCPR standards and practices, including standards of accuracy, fairness and balance

Participate in the editorial leadership team, helping plan and execute coverage across desks, develop new approaches for cross-platform reporting

Provide clear guidance, feedback, and supervision to assigned staff. This includes editorial and performance assessment

Work with other members of the management team to provide strong, consistent leadership of the department

Provide clear direction to direct staff through coaching, mentorship, performance meetings and on-going feedback. Involve senior managers and HR on performance issues as needed

Foster a creative and productive work environment

Create development opportunities and individualized development plans for staff and training to enhance skills and foster growth

Represent the newsroom internally and externally

Other duties as assigned

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field or equivalent work experience.

Two years editing or equivalent experience, including experience of managing the work of others. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in reporting.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Experience in maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness.

Some experience providing work direction or supervisory experience.

Experience assigning stories and editing copy.

Experience with digital news production and presentation.

Knowledge of broadcast journalism and public radio, or ability and willingness to learn.

Knowledge of radio, digital, and print style (AP and our internal style guide), or ability and willingness to learn.

Ability to make decisions on deadline, direct coverage, and communicate effectively with colleagues and supervisors.

Ability to effectively execute multiple assignments on deadline.

Leadership and personnel skills and ability to develop high-performing teams.

A strong commitment to principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Ability to consistently work well with others and to inspire and lead the staff.

Strong communication skills and passion for building community relationships via networking both in-person and through social media/online.

Ability to develop complex story ideas that provide analysis and add context.

Ability to use non-traditional approaches, and community engagement tools/methods, crowdsourcing and digital newsgathering techniques, including curation and aggregation.

Commitment to public service journalism.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience with digital audio editing systems is welcome but not required.

Experience reporting or editing in Southern California preferred.

Fluency in Spanish or other languages commonly used in Southern California.

Reporting To This Position: At least three direct reports

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Required to move about in the community

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

