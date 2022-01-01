Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

The Vice President of LAist Studios leads the growth and expansion of Southern California Public Radio’s (SCPR) award-winning podcast division while overseeing all day-to-day operations. The Vice President is responsible for editorial and operations teams to build the audience and brand of LAist Studios, and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do. The Vice President supervises a cross-functional team that is committed to telling LA stories to the world and serving audiences that are reflective of our region’s demographics.

The VP of LAist Studios reports directly to the CEO and works in partnership with the Chief Content Officer. The person in this role is responsible for executing SCPR’s go-to-market strategy and leads a range of content and business activities to implement the Studios’ aggressive business plan to grow our audiences, expand the communities we serve, and our impact financially sustainable way.



Position Responsibility:

Day to day management of executive editor & operations.

Oversee a portfolio of shows, working closely with executive producers to ensure editorial visions and production deadlines are met.

Manage key operational functions, including, but not limited to staffing structures, development timelines, budgets, and production timelines.

Main liaison with other departments including finance, membership, underwriting, events, development, operations, news and programming, and key members of LAist Studios.

Establish annual goals for studios’ performance and individual reports.

Develops and executes partnerships strategy.

Collaborate with business affairs to identify partnership and co-production opportunities.

Collaborating with Chief Content Officer, cultivate internal talent and ideas.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Ten or more years of management experience.

At least six years of demonstrated experience developing talent, creating an innovative team environment, and fostering high standards with an ability to teach, inspire and lead.

At least five years of experience in media and the media industry.

At least three years’ strategic planning experience.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated experience in planning, implementing, and independently managing multiple projects.

Demonstrated track record of meeting financial goals and key business objectives.

Experience producing content on multiple platforms including the web, events, and mobile devices.

Demonstrated commitment to mission-driven and audience-focused values.

Demonstrated experience in developing talent and fostering innovative teams.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to develop new products and launch them.

Demonstrated understanding of the on-demand audio industry, content trends, and new technologies.

Distinguished track record in program production including developing producers.

Strong people manager with experience supporting talent and developing leaders.

Leadership and personnel skills and ability to motivate staff and develop high-performing teams; proven ability to nurture diversity.

Proven strategic thinking, budget development, prioritization, and management skills.

Ability to critically interpret audience research.

Creative problem solver, ability to work cross-functionally to identify and realize deliverables required for growth.

Team orientation and interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with clients, agencies, staff, senior management peers, and industry colleagues.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Leadership qualities of presence, confidence, judgment, and integrity; high degree of confidentiality.

Reporting to This Position: This is a growing role, and this person will have the ability to hire several key positions to grow LAist Studios, as well as help shape the organizational chart.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Work Location:

LAist Studios, Pasadena (remote work not available for this position)

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.



